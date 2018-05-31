Everything You Need to Know About the U.S. Open: Dates, Course, Schedule

Find out when the U.S. Open tees off at Shinnecock Hills.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

The 118th U.S. Open tees off on Thursday, June 14, in Southampton, N.Y.

The tournament runs from June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.

This is the fifth time the 123-year-old course's history is hosting the U.S. Open Championships.

2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson is currently favored to win at 10-1 odds. Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have the second best odds at 12-1 each.

Tiger Woods is ninth on the odds list at 20-1 as he continues his comeback run this year. Woods last won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, but he hasn't played at Shinnecock Hills since 2004.

Last year, Brooks Koepka won his first major by taking home the U.S. Open title. Koepka made six birdies on the windy Sunday. Three of those came on the back nine en route to his 16-under finish.

