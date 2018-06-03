Bud Cauley Injured In Car Accident After Missing Memorial Cut

Bud Cauley suffers serious injuries in car accident after missing cut at Memorial

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2018

Golfer Bud Cauley was seriously injured in a car accident after the second round of the Memorial Tournament on Friday, according to Cauley's management team.

The management firm, IMG, told Golf Channel that Cauley was a passenger in a car when the accident took place at around 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

Cauiey, who is No. 136 in the World Golf rankings, was hospitalized and suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken lower left leg.

Cauley, 28, missed the cut at the Memorial tournament after shooting 77 in the first round and 76 in the second.

He also had to withdraw from U.S. Open qualifying on Monday in Memphis, Tennessee, due to the accident.

