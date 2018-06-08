Where Is Next Year's U.S. Open?

Pebble Beach will host the 2019 U.S. Open.

By Jenna West
June 08, 2018

This year's U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. for the fifth time in course history.

Shinnecock Hills hosted the second U.S. Open in 1896. The tournament didn't return to the course until 1986 for the 86th U.S. Open.

The 2019 U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. It will mark the sixth time the course has been held there.

Notable U.S. Open wins at Pebble Beach include Tom Watson's win over Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods earning his first Open.

In 1982, Watson won the U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach after sinking a 20-foot birdie to win by two over Nicklaus.

Woods was dominant at the course in 2000 when he tied or set nine U.S. Open records, including opening on Thursday with a 65, the lowest score ever shot at Pebble Beach in an Open. He ended up winning the tournament with a record 15 strokes. Woods won again in 2002 at Bethpage Black and 2008 at Torrey Pines.

The USGA has already announced the list of U.S. Open future sites through 2027, which is when Pebble Beach plans to host again.

