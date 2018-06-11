The 118th edition of the U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, headlined by new World Number 1 Dustin Johnson, reigning champion Brooks Koepka, and three-time champion Tiger Woods. Thanks to his victory at last week's St. Jude Classic, Johnson opens up the week with the best odds to win the Open at 8-1. Koepka's (16-under par) performance at Erin Hills last year was one for the record books; ahead of the fifth edition of the Open at Shinnecock Hills, here's a breakdown of some of the best scores in U.S. Open history.

Lowest 72-hole scores

Rory McIlroy, 268, 2011 (65-66-68-69), Congressional

Martin Kaymer, 271, 2014 (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2

Jack Nicklaus, 272, 1980 (63-71-70-68), Baltustrol

Lee Janzen, 272, 1993 (67-67-69-69), Baltustrol

Tiger Woods, 272, 2000 (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach

Jim Furyk, 272, 2003 (67-66-67-72), Olympia Fields

Lowest 18-hole scores

Johnny Miller, 63, fourth round, 1973, Oakmont

Jack Nicklaus, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol

Tom Weiskopf, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol

Vijay Singh, 63, second round, 2003, Olympia Fields

Justin Thomas, 63, third round, 2017, Erin Hills

Most strokes under par

Rory McIlroy, 16-under, 2011, Congressional

Brooks Koepka, 16-under, 2017, Erin Hills

Tiger Woods, 12-under, 2000, Pebble Beach

Hideki Matsuyama, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills,

Brian Harman, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills