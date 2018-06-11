U.S. Open Scoring Records

A breakdown of some of the best scores in U.S. Open history, ahead of the 118th edition of the event

By Tim Hackett
June 11, 2018

The 118th edition of the U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, headlined by new World Number 1 Dustin Johnson, reigning champion Brooks Koepka, and three-time champion Tiger Woods. Thanks to his victory at last week's St. Jude Classic, Johnson opens up the week with the best odds to win the Open at 8-1. Koepka's (16-under par) performance at Erin Hills last year was one for the record books; ahead of the fifth edition of the Open at Shinnecock Hills, here's a breakdown of some of the best scores in U.S. Open history.

 

Lowest 72-hole scores 

Rory McIlroy, 268, 2011 (65-66-68-69), Congressional

Martin Kaymer, 271, 2014 (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2

Jack Nicklaus, 272, 1980 (63-71-70-68), Baltustrol

Lee Janzen, 272, 1993 (67-67-69-69), Baltustrol

Tiger Woods, 272, 2000 (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach

Jim Furyk, 272, 2003 (67-66-67-72), Olympia Fields

Lowest 18-hole scores 

Johnny Miller, 63, fourth round, 1973, Oakmont

Jack Nicklaus, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol

Tom Weiskopf, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol

Vijay Singh, 63, second round, 2003, Olympia Fields

Justin Thomas, 63, third round, 2017, Erin Hills

Golf
FORE Questions: On Slow Play, 'Backstopping" and Offbeat U.S. Open Storylines

Most strokes under par

Rory McIlroy, 16-under, 2011, Congressional

Brooks Koepka, 16-under, 2017, Erin Hills 

Tiger Woods, 12-under, 2000, Pebble Beach

Hideki Matsuyama, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills, 

Brian Harman, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)