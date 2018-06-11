A breakdown of some of the best scores in U.S. Open history, ahead of the 118th edition of the event
The 118th edition of the U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, headlined by new World Number 1 Dustin Johnson, reigning champion Brooks Koepka, and three-time champion Tiger Woods. Thanks to his victory at last week's St. Jude Classic, Johnson opens up the week with the best odds to win the Open at 8-1. Koepka's (16-under par) performance at Erin Hills last year was one for the record books; ahead of the fifth edition of the Open at Shinnecock Hills, here's a breakdown of some of the best scores in U.S. Open history.
Lowest 72-hole scores
Rory McIlroy, 268, 2011 (65-66-68-69), Congressional
Martin Kaymer, 271, 2014 (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2
Jack Nicklaus, 272, 1980 (63-71-70-68), Baltustrol
Lee Janzen, 272, 1993 (67-67-69-69), Baltustrol
Tiger Woods, 272, 2000 (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach
Jim Furyk, 272, 2003 (67-66-67-72), Olympia Fields
Lowest 18-hole scores
Johnny Miller, 63, fourth round, 1973, Oakmont
Jack Nicklaus, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol
Tom Weiskopf, 63, first round, 1980, Baltustrol
Vijay Singh, 63, second round, 2003, Olympia Fields
Justin Thomas, 63, third round, 2017, Erin Hills
Most strokes under par
Rory McIlroy, 16-under, 2011, Congressional
Brooks Koepka, 16-under, 2017, Erin Hills
Tiger Woods, 12-under, 2000, Pebble Beach
Hideki Matsuyama, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills,
Brian Harman, 12-under, 2017, Erin Hills