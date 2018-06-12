When Does Tiger Woods Play at the U.S. Open?

Find out what time Tiger Woods tees off at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday, June 14.

By Jenna West
June 12, 2018

The U.S. Open starts this week and the tournament returns to Shinnecock Hills for the first time since 2004.

Many notable players will compete for the championship in Southampton, N.Y. but plenty of eyes will be on Tiger Woods. Playstarts on Thursday, June 14, and tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET, but Woods doesn't tee off until 1:47 p.m. ET, when he'll go off the 1st tee with Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. On Friday, the group will begin the second round at 8:02 a.m. off the 10th tee. 

Woods won his first U.S. Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach, where he opened the weekend with a 65. He went on to win the tournament finishing at 12-under. But Woods's first U.S. Open win was also notable because it kicked off the Tiger Slam, where he won four major championships in a row.

Woods won his second U.S. Open in 2002, but one of the top highlights of his career came during his third U.S. Open win in 2008.

Woods has not won another major since his 2008 victory at Torrey Pines. 

You can check out a full list of U.S. Open tee times here.

