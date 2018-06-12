A stacked field will challenge Tiger Woods at Shinnecock Hills this week when he attempts to end a 10-year major drought in the last one he won back in 2008.

However, Woods is still listed as a co-sixth choice to earn a victory on the 2018 U.S. Open odds at +1800 (bet $100 to win $1800) along with Jason Day and Rickie Fowler, who sit behind favorite Dustin Johnson (+800) and a trio of other former winners in Rory McIlroy (+1400), Justin Rose (+1400) and Jordan Spieth (+1600).

The betting public's love for Woods has continued over the past decade despite his troubles, and that is reflected in the odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 42-year-old has won 14 majors, including the U.S. Open three times (2000, 2002 and 2008).

But since then, McIlroy (2011), Rose (2013), Spieth (2015) and Johnson (2016) have all won it, and the latter is coming off a victory in the St. Jude Classic last week to regain his status as the PGA's top golfer according to the world rankings.

Johnson's lone major win took place in the 2016 U.S. Open, and he is hoping to double those titles with another successful week at Shinnecock. He is grouped with Woods and former No. 1 player Justin Thomas, who is also +1400 along with McIlroy and Rose.

McIlroy is set as the +450 favorite on the U.S. Open betting props to be the top European player this week. Thomas earned his first major title in last year's PGA Championship, and his best career finish in the U.S. Open was tied for ninth in 2017 as well.

Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka leads the next group of contenders on the golf betting lines at +2000 followed by Jon Rahm (+2200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2800), Phil Mickelson (+3000) and Henrik Stenson (+3000). Koepka tied McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing 16-under par last year while Mickelson has never won the event but has been the runner-up a record six times.

Rahm's best finish in the U.S. Open was tied for 23rd in 2016, Matsuyama tied for second last year with Brian Harman and Stenson tied for fourth in 2014. Harman is a +12500 long shot to win the U.S. Open this year.