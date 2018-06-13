Phil Mickelson will come into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York playing in his 27th Open, since his first tournament in 1990.

A five-time major winner, the U.S. Open is the only major championship that the 47–year–old Mickelson has not won.

He has finished in second or tied for second six different times, and four other times has finished in the Top 10. The last time U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, Mickelson finished in second place to Retief Goosen.

Last year, he skipped the tournament to attend his daughter's high school graduation and in 2016 he missed the cut.

Mickelson is paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, two favorites to win this year's tournament, for the first two rounds.