Tiger Woods will return to the U.S. Open for the first time in three years.

Woods will play the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. The group will tee off the 1st tee at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday.

The three-time U.S. Open champion last won the tournament in 2008. He tied with Rocco Mediate, and the two then played an 18-round playoff. He then beat him on the first hole of sudden death.

He also won in 2000 and 2002.

Here's a look at Woods's history at the U.S. Open.

1996: T82

1997: T19

1998: T18

1999: T3

2000: 1

2001: T12

2002: 1

2003: T20

2004: T17

2005: 2

2006: Cut

2007: T2

2008: 1

2009: T6

2010: T4

2011: DNP

2012: T21

2013: T32

2014: DNP

2015: Cut

2016: DNP

2017: DNP