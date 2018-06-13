Find out how many U.S. Opens Tiger Woods has won.
Tiger Woods will return to the U.S. Open for the first time in three years.
Woods will play the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. The group will tee off the 1st tee at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday.
The three-time U.S. Open champion last won the tournament in 2008. He tied with Rocco Mediate, and the two then played an 18-round playoff. He then beat him on the first hole of sudden death.
He also won in 2000 and 2002.
Here's a look at Woods's history at the U.S. Open.
1996: T82
1997: T19
1998: T18
1999: T3
2000: 1
2001: T12
2002: 1
2003: T20
2004: T17
2005: 2
2006: Cut
2007: T2
2008: 1
2009: T6
2010: T4
2011: DNP
2012: T21
2013: T32
2014: DNP
2015: Cut
2016: DNP
2017: DNP