U.S. Open Preview Hub: All Your Pre-Shinnecock Reading

Are you excited for the U.S. Open but woefully out of the loop when it comes to golf? Or are you an avid fan who just can't get enough of pre-tournament content?

Either way, we have you covered. Here's a compilation of all of SI's pre-tournament content to get you up to speed before the U.S. Open begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

Profiles/Features

• Daniel Rapaport touches on the biggest topics in the golf world in his weekly FORE Questions column. This week: "backstopping," slow play, Dustin Johnson's U.S. Open chances and offbeat tournament storylines.

• Michael Rosenberg on Justin Thomas' upbringing, his relationship with his father and how, as a tennager, he wom Michael Jordan a bet. "Friends With MJ, Coached by Dad: Justin Thomas Is Ready to Fly"

• Daniel Rapaport spoke with Tony Finau about basketball, the Ryder Cup and that infamous Augusta mishap.

• Michael Rosenberg went to Jupiter, Fla. to check out The Woods, Tiger's star-studded restaurant.

From tournament week

• At one point in his career, Tiger Woods could have used any of 10 avenues to qualify for the U.S. Open. This year, he was down to his last two. He's not taking the opportunity to compete for granted (by Stephanie Apstein).

J• ordan Spieth's putting has been abysmal this year. But don't worry too much just yet, says Michael Rosenberg. This is Jordan Spieth we're talking about.

• Twenty-four years ago, Tiger Woods came back from five-down with 12 to play to beat Trip Kuehne in the U.S. Amateur final. Since then, Tiger's won 14 majors. But Kuehne has the life he always wanted. (by Michael Rosenberg)

Odds/predictions

• With his dominant win in Memphis, Dustin Johnson has emerged as the favorite at this week's U.S. Open. Tiger Woods checks in at +1800.

• Daniel Rapaport and Michael Rosenberg make their picks for the week, including a winner, sleepers, forecasting Tiger and Phil's finishes and more.