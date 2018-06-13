The 118th U.S. Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Shinnecock Hills, N.Y.

Last year, Brooks Koepka won the tournament by four strokes.

Whoever takes the home U.S. Open Championship Trophy will pocket a lot of money and earn 600 FedExCup points.

The 2018 US Open purse is set for $12 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2.16 million.

Second place is set to take home $1.296 million, $804,023 goes to the third place finisher, $563,642 and $469,460, respectively goes the 4th and 5th place.

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites to win the trophy this year. In 2004, when the tournament was last held at Shinnecock Hills, Retief Goosen prevailed.