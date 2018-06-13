Who Won the Last U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

Who won the last U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

By Nihal Kolur
June 13, 2018

Shinnecock Hills Golf Course will host the 2018 U.S. Open, the fifth time the USGA's flagship tournament will take place on the Long Island, N.Y., course. 

The last time the course hosted the event, South African Retief Goosen defeated American Phil Mickelson by two strokes to win the 2004 championship. Before that, American Corey Pavin won the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Shinnecock Hills also hosted the tournament in 1986, which was won by Raymond Floyd, and 1896, which was won by James Foulis. 

The golf course has also hosted the Walker Cup in 1977 and the U.S. Women's Amateur tournament in 1900.

It is located in the town of Southampton on Eastern Long Island. 

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler, and Justin Thomas are among the favorites to win the tournament this year. Tiger Woods finished 17th in '04, the last time Shinnecock hosted the U.S. Open. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)