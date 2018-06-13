Who won the last U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

Shinnecock Hills Golf Course will host the 2018 U.S. Open, the fifth time the USGA's flagship tournament will take place on the Long Island, N.Y., course.

The last time the course hosted the event, South African Retief Goosen defeated American Phil Mickelson by two strokes to win the 2004 championship. Before that, American Corey Pavin won the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Shinnecock Hills also hosted the tournament in 1986, which was won by Raymond Floyd, and 1896, which was won by James Foulis.

The golf course has also hosted the Walker Cup in 1977 and the U.S. Women's Amateur tournament in 1900.

It is located in the town of Southampton on Eastern Long Island.

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler, and Justin Thomas are among the favorites to win the tournament this year. Tiger Woods finished 17th in '04, the last time Shinnecock hosted the U.S. Open.