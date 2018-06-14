SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The storyline was all set up for Phil Mickelson to win his first U.S. Open and complete the career Grand Slam this weekend. The course was not.

“I like to make the easy holes easier and the hard holes harder,” Mickelson had said Monday. They were all hard on a Thursday that saw him shoot a seven-over 77, flanked by playing partners who didn’t fare much better—Jordan Spieth (+8) and Rory McIlroy (+10).

These New York fans want this so badly for him. They know as well as he does that if he doesn’t do it in the next three years—here, in 2019 at Pebble Beach or in 2020 at Winged Foot—he is probably out of luck. He turns 48 on Saturday.

At first, his relationship with this national championship didn’t seem cursed. In 1999, at Pinehurst, Mickelson held a one-stroke lead after 15 holes on Sunday, then missed a birdie putt on 18 that would have put him in a playoff with Payne Stewart, who passed away shortly thereafter. In 2002, at Bethpage Black, Mickelson came within two shots of the lead in the final round before losing by three to Tiger Woods. No shame in that.

But in 2004, at Shinnecock, came the one Mickelson himself said he “should have won more than any other.” He birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16 on Sunday to give himself a one-stroke lead he thought would be enough. Then his tee shot on 17 found the front left bunker, and he hit a rock trying to play it out. He eventually three-putted for double-bogey on the unrelenting, parched green, shaking his head as he retrieved his ball. Retief Goosen ended up hoisting the trophy that week while Phil finished two back. The near miss, Mickelson said afterward, was “just as disappointing as it was thrilling to win a Masters.”

In 2006, at Winged Foot, he strode to the 18th tee on Sunday needing a par to win or, if worst came to worst, at least a bogey to get in a playoff. He had made three separate scouting trips to the course that week, for a total of nine days. He had won the two majors prior, giving him a shot at the Tiger Slam, and entered the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world.

None of that mattered on 18. He sliced his tee shot into a hospitality tent, then took a reckless line out of the rough and nailed a tree. The ball rolled back toward him as if to taunt him. In the end he made double bogey and an absolute mess.

“I still am in shock that I did that,” he said in a red-eyed press conference that was delayed because he sequestered himself in the scorers’ area first. “I just can't believe that I did that. I am such an idiot.”

In 2009, back at Bethpage Black, he was tied for the lead with five holes to play on Sunday. A missed putt for par, a three-putt for bogey, another missed putt for another par, a bogey and a par later, he finished in a three-way tie for second as Lucas Glover became the latest person not named Phil Mickelson to win the U.S. Open. The USGA only had one silver medal, which is handed to the runner-up, on hand. “I’ve got four of those,” Mickelson said. “I’m good.”

And then in 2013, at Merion, he held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three days but shot four-over on Sunday to give himself the record no one wants. “I think this was my best chance,” he said afterward. “Every time I think of the U.S. Open, I just think of heartbreak.” Justin Rose won that day.

Today, the usually garrulous Mickelson left without speaking to reporters, but it was clear just how much he still wants this one. He smiled mirthlessly when a fan whose banner he was signing called, “I hope you finish the Grand Slam!”