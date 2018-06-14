How to Watch the 2018 U.S. Open: Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Here's how to watch the U.S. Open online and on TV. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 14, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Open, hosted by Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, will start on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will play the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. The group will tee off the 1st tee at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday. 

Phil Mickelson is paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, two of the favorites to win the tournament. 

The U.S. Open will take place June 14–17 in Southhampton, N.Y., on Long Island. 

Here's how to watch the U.S. Open on TV:

Thursday

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

TV channel: FS1

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: FOX

Friday

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Time: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: FOX

Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV channel: CBS Sports

Time: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: FOX Deportes

Sunday

Time: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: FOX

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

TV channel: FOX Deportes

Live streams are available on all days using FOX Sports Go and usopen.com. You can also watch with Fubo TV by signing up now for a free seven-day trial

