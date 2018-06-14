The 2018 U.S. Open, hosted by Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., continues with the second round on Friday.

The opening round proved to be a little rocky, as only four players finished under par. Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Ian Poulter and Russell Henley sit tied at the top of the leaderboard at one-under. Winds exceeded 15 mph at the course on Thursday, and players struggled to find ways to score.

Tiger Woods opened the tournament with a triple bogey on his first hole and finished Round 1 with an eight-over 78. Friday will be a battle just to make the cut, as he sits tied in 101st place.

Phil Mickelson was paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, and their group had an equally rough outing. McIlroy finished with a 10-over 80 to tie his career-worst major round score. Mickelson finished with the best score of the group with a seven-over 77, while Spieth also had an eight-over 78 like Woods.

Woods is playing the first two rounds with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. Their group will tee off of the 10th tee on Friday at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Mickelson, McIlroy and Spieth will tee off at 1:47 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Open takes place June 14–17.

Here's how to watch Round 2 of the U.S. Open on Friday:

TV: 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, 4:30- 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Live Stream: Live streams are available on FOX Sports Go and usopen.com. You can also watch with fuboTV by signing up for a free seven-day trial.