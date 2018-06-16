On Saturday, every person who has ever played some casual golf could relate to one of the world's best.

Phil Mickelson puzzled us all when he appeared to putt a moving ball during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. He was on the 13th hole and was putting down a steep slope, then hit his first putt way too hard, sending the ball tumbling down past the hole and seemingly headed off the green.

He then took a quick jog over to the ball and hit it as it still seemed to be moving. His second shot didn't even go in.

As expected, Twitter had some great reactions to the play.

Phil Mickelson is off the rails. Putting like a four year old out there. pic.twitter.com/doUMMHORNJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson just borrowed this one out of my playbook. pic.twitter.com/REC17mHXG0 — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) June 16, 2018

"Thank you for calling the US Open Rules Violation Home-Viewer Hotline. If this is about Phil Mickelson, press 1."



"All operators are busy at this moment. Please stay on the line." — Pat Lynch (@patlynchsports) June 16, 2018

These announcers for The US Open would lead to you to believe Phil Mickelson just killed a baby on the 18th green. — Paige (@PaigeCoop) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson’s misstep at the US Open was the most stunning thing I’ve seen on a golf course since the time Happy Gilmore ripped off a guy’s shirt, punched him so hard that he rolled down a hill and then handed the guy’s shirt to another patron at the 1996 Waterbury Open. — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) June 16, 2018

These snobby golf purists laying into Phil Mickelson are a big reason why golf isn't more popular than it is. People like me feel nervous and on edge when we play a "nicer" course because we know their judgy elitist eyes are watching. The guys +10 and not coming back, relax. — Will Gracely (@WillGracely) June 16, 2018

Everyone always complains about pace of play. Phil Mickelson finds a way to speed it up and everyone complains more. I mean, you just can't win. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 16, 2018

What in the name of Harry Vardon did Phil Mickelson just do??



He just Roy McAvoy’d that last putt.



It was beautiful. Announcers making it sound like he stabbed somebody. Calm down. It’s just golf. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) June 16, 2018

(Extremely Joe Buck voice)



“Welcome friends, and if you’re just joining us, Phil Mickelson has lost his mind.” — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson just did something you do if you're four years old and playing mini golf for the first time. pic.twitter.com/k0AxplqdMg — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson right now. pic.twitter.com/N3pqX223Pu — I'm All Methed Up (@finsuprebels) June 16, 2018

USGA rules 64-2a states “Phil Mickelson is allowed a mulligan on his birthday” — Scott (@ScottyDFS) June 16, 2018

Phil Mickelson pulled a move every recreational golfer has during a round.



Not sure I've ever seen that from a world class player #USOpen — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) June 16, 2018

The U.S. Open concludes Sunday.