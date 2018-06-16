Phil Mickelson Putts Moving Ball, Twitter Reacts

Phil Mickelson puzzled us all when he appeared to putt a moving ball during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

On Saturday, every person who has ever played some casual golf could relate to one of the world's best. 

Phil Mickelson puzzled us all when he appeared to putt a moving ball during the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. He was on the 13th hole and was putting down a steep slope, then hit his first putt way too hard, sending the ball tumbling down past the hole and seemingly headed off the green. 

He then took a quick jog over to the ball and hit it as it still seemed to be moving. His second shot didn't even go in.

As expected, Twitter had some great reactions to the play.

The U.S. Open concludes Sunday. 

