Tommy Fleetwood had a day for the ages at the U.S. Open on Sunday, tying the U.S. Open final round record by shooting a 63 at Shinnecock Hills.

It's the 6th 63 in U.S. Open history, most recently done last year by Justin Thomas at Erin Hills.

Fleetwood's 63 matched Johnny Miller's record for lowest final round in a U.S. Open.

His chance for history was just short as he missed a birdie putt on 18, which would have been the first 62 in the tournament's history.

Had he made the putt, he would have joined Branden Grace as the only players to shoot 62 in a major championship. Grace accomplished the feat at last year's British Open.

Fleetwood shot a 78 during Saturday's third round and began the day at +9.

He ended the day at +2 and was one shot off the lead when he finished his round.