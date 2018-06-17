Tommy Fleetwood Shoots 63 to Tie U.S. Open Record

Tommy Fleetwood Shoots 63; Ties U.S. Open Record For Final Round

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

Tommy Fleetwood had a day for the ages at the U.S. Open on Sunday, tying the U.S. Open final round record by shooting a 63 at Shinnecock Hills.

It's the 6th 63 in U.S. Open history, most recently done last year by Justin Thomas at Erin Hills.

Fleetwood's 63 matched Johnny Miller's record for lowest final round in a U.S. Open.

His chance for history was just short as he missed a birdie putt on 18, which would have been the first 62 in the tournament's history.

Had he made the putt, he would have joined Branden Grace as the only players to shoot 62 in a major championship. Grace accomplished the feat at last year's British Open. 

Fleetwood shot a 78 during Saturday's third round and began the day at +9.

He ended the day at +2 and was one shot off the lead when he finished his round.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)