Tiger Woods is making his lone start between the U.S. and British Opens this week at the Quicken Loans National, an event that he hosts and one that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

In his last tournament, Woods missed the cut at the U.S. Open by shooting 78-72 at Shinnecock Hills. This is Woods' 11th official start since a yearlong absence to have spinal fusion surgery. He has made eight of 10 cuts and has four top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T-2 at the Valspar Championship and a T-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Woods' recent putting struggles, which began at the Wells Fargo Championship and have stubbornly persisted since, have prompted him to put his iconic Scotty Cameron on hiatus and give a Taylormade Ardmore 3 mallet a try. Woods used the Taylormade in the practice rounds and appears ready to put it in play on Thursday. It's not the first time Woods has switched putters—he was using a Nike Method flatstick throughout the majority of 2012 and 2013—but it is the first time Woods has opted for a mallet in competition.

The Quicken Loans National, which will move to Detroit as part of the PGA Tour's revamped 2018-19 schedule, features the weakest field Woods has been a part of this season. There is just one top-10 player (Rickie Fowler) and three top-20 players competing at the difficult TPC Potomac layout.

We'll provide live updates and analysis as Woods completes his first round. He's playing alongside Bill Haas and Marc Leishman.

Looking like the mallet!

Tiger, whose wearing a pink and white shirt with grey pants, warmed up on the putting green using the Taylormade mallet. So it would appear that's the flatstick he's going with in competition. Often times a new putter can spark a turnaround when a guy is struggling. Missing too many short ones with one putter can adverseley affect a player's feeling toward that putter, and putting is all about confidence. Let's see if the switch pays off for Tiger, who is 89th in strokes gained putting for the season.