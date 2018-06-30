Tiger Woods Shoots 68 in Third Round at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods played a strong front nine in his third round at the Quicken Loans National.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 30, 2018

Tiger Woods is back after missing the cut at the U.S. Open, and he's gone up the leaderboard at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac, which is a tournament he hosts.

He shot a two-under 68 in his third round on Saturday. Woods shot a five-under 65 on Friday, equaling his lowest round of the season. He is now seven-under for the tournament after he shot an even-par Thursday. 

Woods played Saturday with Joel Dahmen. While he started off rough, Woods turned it around for his first birdie of the day on the fourth hole. That turned into four birdies in a row. 

He finished the front nine with a strong putt, but then struggled in the back nine. 

In comments after his round, Woods said he was frustrated he didn't end up 10-under, which he thought he could have achieved on the back nine. 

Abraham Ancer is currently in the lead, with Woods tied for 10th. 

