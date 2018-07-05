How to watch A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. 

The PGA Tour is in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. this week for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. The tournament was formally known as the Greenbrier Classic and is played at Old TPC White.

There are no top-10 players in the world golf rankings playing in the event, but there are a number of big names including Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

Here's a full preivew, including course information, tournament history, tee times, odds and predictions. Here's how to watch.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group/hole coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group/hole coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group/hole coverage on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, CBS Sports or featured group/hole coverage on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)