Report: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Planning $10 Million, Winner-Take-All Match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready to put their money where their mouths are, as a report says the two are planning a $10 million match. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 06, 2018

Two months ago at the Players Championship, where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were paired together for the first two rounds, Mickelson suggested he and his rival-turned-friend Woods skip the tournament stuff and play a "high-stakes, winner-take-all match." 

It would appear that the two players are ready to put their money where their mouths are, as a report from Golf.com's Alan Shipnuck suggests the two legends are planning a head-to-head match for $10 million. 

In fact, the match is so close to being a reality that it almost happened on July 3 in Las Vegas. "We're working on a different date," Mickelson told Shipnuck. "I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn't." Tiger's reps, true to form, declined to comment. 

Mickelson also said that both players would be willing to wear microphones to enhance the spectacle of the made-for-TV matchup. 

Woods and Mickelson have warmed up to each other after years and years of, to put it kindly, a respectful distaste for one another. The two players, who have combined to win 19 majors and spent years perched atop the world rankings, played a practice round before the Masters and have both spoken about softening toward each other as they advance deep into the home stretches of their respective careers. Shipnuck's story details their mutual warming-up process, which he says began at the 2014 Ryder Cup. 

Still, the budding friendship hasn't stopped either man from taking good-natured jabs at the other, jokes that in hindsight might have been made with this match in mind. Back at the Players, after he proposed the match, Mickelson wondered whether Woods "wants a piece of me." To that, Tiger repsonded, "First of all...big picture. How many times have we both won on Tour?" Woods, for the record, has 79 PGA Tour victories to Mickelson's 43. 

"We'll play for whatever makes him comfortable," Woods, whose net worth is estimated to be in excess $740 million, also said. 

Both players have had resurgent seasons, as Mickelson picked up his first win since the 2013 British Open at the WGC-Mexico Championship in February. Woods, who did not play at all in 2017 as he recovered from spinal fusion surgery, has five top-12 finishes in 11 starts and is all the way up to No. 67 in the Official World Golf Ranking. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)