Tony Romo Wins Amateur Golf Tournament by Nine Shots

An impressive feat for the former Cowboys quarterback.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo scored the most impressive feat of his golf career this weekend, winning a tournament at the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

Romo dominated the competition, winning by a gaudy nine-strokes. 

The 38-year-old shot an opening round 68 at the Racine Country Club and followed it up with a 71 at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

He shot two under at the Meadowbrook Country Club to pull away from the field, winning the tournament for the second time.

In March, Romo made his PGA Tour debut, finishing dead last out of the 132 players who teed it up at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. He shot 77-82 to finish at 15-over par and missed the cut by 16 strokes. He also did not make the U.S. Open local qualifying round in April.

However, the four-time Pro Bowler has continued to work on his game this year.

“It’s starting to come together and it’s feeling more natural now,” Romo told The Golf Digest.

Even if he doesn't accomplish as much as he did in football, Romo appears to be committed to golf.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)