Tony Romo Wins Amateur Golf Tournament by Nine Shots

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo scored the most impressive feat of his golf career this weekend, winning a tournament at the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

Romo dominated the competition, winning by a gaudy nine-strokes.

The 38-year-old shot an opening round 68 at the Racine Country Club and followed it up with a 71 at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

He shot two under at the Meadowbrook Country Club to pull away from the field, winning the tournament for the second time.

In March, Romo made his PGA Tour debut, finishing dead last out of the 132 players who teed it up at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. He shot 77-82 to finish at 15-over par and missed the cut by 16 strokes. He also did not make the U.S. Open local qualifying round in April.

However, the four-time Pro Bowler has continued to work on his game this year.

“It’s starting to come together and it’s feeling more natural now,” Romo told The Golf Digest.

Even if he doesn't accomplish as much as he did in football, Romo appears to be committed to golf.