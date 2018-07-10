Steven Bowditch’s Caddie for This Week’s PGA Tour Event is a 16-Year-Old He Found on Twitter

“Any local kids/college players in the Quad Cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you,” Bowditch wrote.

July 10, 2018

Attention golf fans in the Iowa/Illinois area, here is your chance to get on a bag for a PGA Tour event. 

Steven Bowditch, objectively one of the worst players on tour, needs a caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic, so he put out the call on Twitter. 

But there’s a catch. Bowditch has only made two cuts since July 2016, so he’s not optimistic about sticking around through the weekend. If he doesn’t make the cut, there’s no prize money for the caddie to take a cut of. Instead, Bowditch is offering “all leftover gloves and balls” as payment. 

Bowditch received plenty of interest but one response in particular stuck out, from a kid who had played TPC Deere Run before and actually works as a caddie. 

It’s like the 2018 version of Happy Gilmore choosing the homeless guy in the parking lot to carry his bag. 

