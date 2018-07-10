Attention golf fans in the Iowa/Illinois area, here is your chance to get on a bag for a PGA Tour event.

Steven Bowditch, objectively one of the worst players on tour, needs a caddie for this week’s John Deere Classic, so he put out the call on Twitter.

“Any local kids/college players in the Quad Cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you,” Bowditch wrote.

But there’s a catch. Bowditch has only made two cuts since July 2016, so he’s not optimistic about sticking around through the weekend. If he doesn’t make the cut, there’s no prize money for the caddie to take a cut of. Instead, Bowditch is offering “all leftover gloves and balls” as payment.

Any local kids/college players in the Quad cities area that are interested in caddying in the tournament this week, this thread is for you. The best response/reason gets the job. 2pm Tues start, finish Friday. 1% chance Sunday. Payment: all leftover gloves and balls are yours 😉 — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

Bowditch received plenty of interest but one response in particular stuck out, from a kid who had played TPC Deere Run before and actually works as a caddie.

I️ visit my grandparents farm nearby. I️ve played the course and loved it. Two of my uncles work for John Deere. I’m a caddy at my local country club and on the golf team. I️ turn 17 on Friday and helping you make the cut would be a great birthday present! I️ love Australia — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

Suburbs of Chicago. I️ can be there before 2 if u want me to be — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

The shoulders are better than ever — Elias Francque (@e_francque) July 10, 2018

This man has the heavy lifting for the week.. Thank you to all that offered. Love reading the replies and DMs.

Let's get it this week Elias! https://t.co/llmECjxR0H — bowdo (@bowdo83) July 10, 2018

It’s like the 2018 version of Happy Gilmore choosing the homeless guy in the parking lot to carry his bag.