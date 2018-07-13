JoAnne Carner, 79, Shoots Her Age in U.S. Women's Senior Open

Walking a golf course for the first time since 2004, 79-year-old JoAnne Carner shot her age at the U.S. Women's Senior Open at Chicago Golf Club. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 13, 2018

There are a few milestones that every golfer strives to cross of their list. A hole-in-one. An eagle. The most presitigous one, however, might be shooting your age. It means you're a good player and, more importantly, that you're still playing the game as you navigate the back nine of your life. 

JoAnne Carner just shot her age in the coolest way possible. The 79-year-old, who won 41 LPGA events (including two U.S. Women's Opens) and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, shot 79 in the first round of the inaugural U.S. Women's Senior Open. And "Big Mama," as she's known, did so by birdieing the 18th hole at Chicago Golf Club, one of America's most iconic tracks. 

The round was only six-over par, as Chicago Golf Club has been stretched to a par-73 for this event. She's in the hunt to make the cut after round one. 

Look at her swing—still so pure! 

And check out this picture of Big Mama enjoying a cigarette on the course.

It gets even better. Before Thursday's round, Carner said she hadn't walked a golf course since 2004. And after the round, she went back to the range to work out some kinks with the aim of making the 36-hole cut. While she was nine shots back of the leader, 60-year-old Elaine Crosby, Carner was in a tie for 50th after Thursday, and the top 50 plus ties will make the cut.

Officially declaring JoAnne Carner the Most Interesting Woman in Golf. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)