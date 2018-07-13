JoAnne Carner, 79, Shoots Her Age in U.S. Women's Senior Open

There are a few milestones that every golfer strives to cross of their list. A hole-in-one. An eagle. The most presitigous one, however, might be shooting your age. It means you're a good player and, more importantly, that you're still playing the game as you navigate the back nine of your life.

JoAnne Carner just shot her age in the coolest way possible. The 79-year-old, who won 41 LPGA events (including two U.S. Women's Opens) and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, shot 79 in the first round of the inaugural U.S. Women's Senior Open. And "Big Mama," as she's known, did so by birdieing the 18th hole at Chicago Golf Club, one of America's most iconic tracks.

The round was only six-over par, as Chicago Golf Club has been stretched to a par-73 for this event. She's in the hunt to make the cut after round one.

JoAnne Carner, 79, hasn't walked a golf course since 2004. She comes to No. 18, with no cart, needing birdie to shoot her age. My hero! pic.twitter.com/sPWCDhmTfq — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 12, 2018

Look at her swing—still so pure!

And check out this picture of Big Mama enjoying a cigarette on the course.

All in on JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner. Shot her age yesterday, would be remarkable if she made the cut at age 79 pic.twitter.com/CYbt0Pgn2H — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) July 13, 2018

It gets even better. Before Thursday's round, Carner said she hadn't walked a golf course since 2004. And after the round, she went back to the range to work out some kinks with the aim of making the 36-hole cut. While she was nine shots back of the leader, 60-year-old Elaine Crosby, Carner was in a tie for 50th after Thursday, and the top 50 plus ties will make the cut.

Officially declaring JoAnne Carner the Most Interesting Woman in Golf.