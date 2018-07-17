Nine of the last 11 major tournaments in golf have been won by players who had never before won a major title. Will this trend continue in this year's British Open, or will an established past winner come out on top this weekend?

Rickie Fowler may be the most popular pick to break through with his first major title going off at +1600 on the 2018 British Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Fowler has had some brilliant Sundays in major events this year shooting a 67 at the Masters to finish runner-up to Patrick Reed and a 65 at the U.S. Open.

If not for a horrific +14 day in the awful conditions of the U.S. Open course on Saturday, Fowler might already have a major championship under his belt. Each of the last five major winners have been American golfers in their 20's, and at 29 years old Fowler would love to extend that streak to six straight.

Sergio Garcia (+2800 to win the Open Championship on the golf odds) won the Masters in 2017 to become the first Spaniard to win a major tournament since José María Olazábal won the same event back in 1999. It may not take another 18 years for a Spaniard to win a major title with Jon Rahm (+2200) knocking on the door.

Rahm had a strong showing at the Masters this year shooting 11-under-par for fourth place, one of his four top-five finishes this year. Those finishes also include a win at the CareerBuilder Challenge back in January.

At just 27 years old, Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) is still looking for his first ever PGA Tour win. Fleetwood has four top-four finishes this year, though none is more noteworthy than his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. The British pro finished just one stroke behind winner Brooks Koepka (+2200) after he shot a brilliant 63 on Sunday, becoming just the sixth player to ever shoot that low at the U.S. Open. Perhaps an encore is coming at the British Open.

Other potential contenders on the odds to win the British Open that do have major tournament wins under their belts include Dustin Johnson (+1200), Justin Rose (+1600), Rory McIlroy (+1600), and Jordan Spieth (+2200),