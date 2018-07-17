Who Has Won the Most British Opens?

Who has won the most British Open titles?

By Nihal Kolur
July 17, 2018

Only one golfer, Harry Vardon, has won the British Open more than five times.

Vardon, who won his first in 1896, has won the competition six times. He finished victorious in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Although he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 1903, Vardon made a his return to the course and made a remarkable comeback to win two more.

Four golfers have won the British Open five times including J.H. Taylor, James Braid, Peter Thomson and Tom Watson.

Watson is the most recent winner of the pack, winning his last in 1983.

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Open Championship and Henrik Stenson captured the title the year before. Phil Mickelson captured his only title in 2013, while Tiger Woods has won three times, in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)