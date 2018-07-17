Who has won the most British Open titles?

Only one golfer, Harry Vardon, has won the British Open more than five times.

Vardon, who won his first in 1896, has won the competition six times. He finished victorious in 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911 and 1914. Although he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 1903, Vardon made a his return to the course and made a remarkable comeback to win two more.

Four golfers have won the British Open five times including J.H. Taylor, James Braid, Peter Thomson and Tom Watson.

Watson is the most recent winner of the pack, winning his last in 1983.

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Open Championship and Henrik Stenson captured the title the year before. Phil Mickelson captured his only title in 2013, while Tiger Woods has won three times, in 2000, 2005 and 2006.