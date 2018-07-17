Everyone already knew Phil Mickelson is a short-game wizard, and he provided more evidence on Tuesday.

At an event in advance of this week’s British Open, one brave (or stupid) fan stepped in front of Phil and let him hit a flop shot over his head. Phil did it with ease, of course.

Putting your trust in Phil Mickelson not to fire this right into your face... 👀



(via @goodwalkspoiled, @CallawayGolf) pic.twitter.com/ggTCgQ73j9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2018

Here is another angle that does a better job illustrating just how close the ball is to the fan’s feet. You can also see the relief wash over the guy’s face and hear the astonishment of the crowd.

The ball has to be less than three feet away, right? And Phil still manages to lift the ball easily over six feet in the air while managing not to hit the dude on the follow-through.