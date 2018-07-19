The 147th Open Championship will get started Thursday, July 19.

The tournament will take place at Carnoustie and it will feature Tiger Woods for the first time in three years. The 14-time major winner missed the cut in 2015 after shooting 76 and 75 in the opening two rounds.

Last year, Jordan Spieth won the tournament at just 23-years-old. He shot 65, 69, 65 and 69 in his four rounds and finished just three strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar.

Check out how to watch this year's tournament below.

TV schedule:

Thursday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Golf Channel), 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Live stream: Golf Channel and theopen.com

Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the Open Championship here.