If you are a believer in magic, Ian Poulter's second shot on 18 Thursday is the exact type of thing you would show somebody as evidence that sorcery is real.

After his drive on the last hole found the left fescue, Pulter had some work to do to save par. With a water hazard and a bunker between Poulter and the hole, the Englishman just let it rip in hopes of giving himself a chance to salvage the hole.

What happened from there was a moment so jaw-droppingly ridiculous that you will have to watch it a second time to properly account for the trajectory the ball took as it perfectly skipped over both hazards and put him in position to make par.

Ian Poulter hit probably the luckiest shot of his life and his reaction tells the tale. Jean van de Velde probably threw the remote at his TV pic.twitter.com/LnEDMrz7iv — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 19, 2018

Poulter finished the round at two-over 73.