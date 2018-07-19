On Thursday morning, Matt Kuchar was supposed to be teeing off at the Open Championship along with Anirban Lahiri and Peter Uihlein.

Directly before his tee time however, Kuchar had some business he had to attend to in the bathroom.

Unfortunately for Kuchar though, he was cutting things a bit close time wise when he was finished in the bathroom, so he had to move with a purpose to make sure he got to his tee time.

He didn't break into a full sprint, but he did awkwardly jog while he appeared to adjust his pants in a moment that made the 27th ranked golfer in the world look like any other person who is trying to catch their train for work after a long morning.

Kuchar had to hustle after hitting the loo moments before his tee time. Must've had some bad haggis last night... pic.twitter.com/SSWsHF1cJM — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) July 19, 2018

Kuchar went on to hit -1 for his round and is currently tied for 15th on the leaderboard.

Hopefully tomorrow he won't have to work so hard to make sure he's on time to tee off.