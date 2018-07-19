Watch: Sergio Garcia Plays From Water at British Open

After sending a 400+ yard drive into the water at Carnoustie, Garcia made an incredible shot to escape the burn. 

By Emily Caron
July 19, 2018

Sergio Garcia sent a 400+ yard drive into the water on the 10th hole during round one of the British Open at Carnoustie.

The golfer came up with an incredible shot to escape the burn, impressively navigating both the water and the walls on either side of him. After somehow avoiding the back wall on his backswing and the front one with the ball, Garcia's shot finished safely on dry land in a bunker.

Watch the video below:

This isn't the first time Garcia has seen water this season. The golfer sent five -- yes, five -- straight shots into the water at the Masters just a few months ago en route to a 13. 

The detour only cost Garcia one shot as he managed to finish the 10th with a bogey 5. Keep up with everything going on in the first round of the British Open here

