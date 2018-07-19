Tracking Tiger Woods, Rest of Field in Round 1 of the British Open

Quickly

  • Following Tiger Woods and the rest of the action from the first round of the British Open at Carnoustie.
By Daniel Rapaport
July 18, 2018

The 147th Open Championship gets underway Thursday at historic Carnoustie Golf Club on the eastern coast of Scotland.

All of golf's biggest names are competing in the third major of the year, including Tiger Woods, who is making his first start in the British Open since 2015. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion this week, as he became last year's Champion Golfer of the Year with a comeback win at Royal Birkdale. 

Carnoustie will play firm and fast all week, as a historically dry summer has led to a dearth of moisture and, as a result, a "baked out" golf course. The firm fairways are going to force players to decide how they want to attack the course, writes Michael Rosenberg. For more preview coverage to get you up to speed, here's an Open-centric FORE Questions and a betting guide

The action began at 1:30 a.m. ET and will run throughout the American morning. For those of you who can't watch at work or school or wherever, follow along with us all day for live updates, highlights and analysis as the always-crucial opening round wears on. 

For those of you who value brevity and prefer the bare bones, you can follow along with our live leaderboard

More Golf

