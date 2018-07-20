The second round of the 147th Open Championship starts bright and early Friday (1:35 a.m. ET to be exact), and Carnoustie Golf Club will be there to welcome the field with a bit of rain that will provide a different course than Day 1.

The opening round of the British Open featured a fun, yet surprising leaderboard, but was a little achy for Tiger Woods and a tad uneven for defending champion Jordan Spieth. But there is still a lot of golf left and Friday will determine who gets to stick around on the coast of Scotland this weekend.

Stay tuned all day long for highlights and analysis as the round unfolds, as well as updates throughout Tiger's round. To keep track of each and every player, follow along with our live leaderboard.