Tiger Woods Opens at 16–1 Odds to Win PGA Championship

Can Tiger take home the PGA Championship title?

By Nihal Kolur
July 23, 2018

In what was the most encouraging performance since his return to golf, Tiger Woods shot a 71 on Sunday at the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland to finish five-under par for the tournament.

Woods finished tied for sixth place on the tournament, which was won by Italian Francesco Molinari with a score of -8.

Coming off the strong performance, Vegas expects Tiger to be right in the mix at the PGA Championship, which will take place on August 9-12 at the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Woods opened with 16-1 odds to win the PGA Championship, tied for the fourth-best behind Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who opened at 12-1. Woods is tied with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The 42-year-old is looking for his first major victory since 2008, when he endured through a grueling 18-hole playoff and sudden death hole to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

