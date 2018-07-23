Tiger Woods Opens at 16–1 Odds to Win PGA Championship

In what was the most encouraging performance since his return to golf, Tiger Woods shot a 71 on Sunday at the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland to finish five-under par for the tournament.

Woods finished tied for sixth place on the tournament, which was won by Italian Francesco Molinari with a score of -8.

Coming off the strong performance, Vegas expects Tiger to be right in the mix at the PGA Championship, which will take place on August 9-12 at the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Woods opened with 16-1 odds to win the PGA Championship, tied for the fourth-best behind Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, who opened at 12-1. Woods is tied with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The 42-year-old is looking for his first major victory since 2008, when he endured through a grueling 18-hole playoff and sudden death hole to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.