Watch: Phil Mickelson Hits the Worm, Shows Off His Dance Moves in New Commercial

Phil Mickelson was ready to bust all of his best dance moves in this commercial.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 02, 2018

Have you ever seen something so unbelievably ridiculous and absurd that you couldn't look away no matter how much it killed you on the inside to keep watching?

If your answer to that question is no, the folks at Mizzen+Main have a commercial for you.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, this is the clothing company's first ever television ad and it will be airing on Golf Channel.

The premise of the ad is to show just how comfortable and flexible the shirts are by showing Phil Mickelson dance for 30 second. It even features the tag line "Move Like Phil."

However, after you watch Phil dance as he dodges golf balls that are flying at him, it's hard to imagine that is honestly how you yourself would want to move.

If we are lucky though, maybe Phil will pull out some of these moves if he beats Tiger Woods in their upcoming one-on-one match and we will have another chance to share in a laugh together.

