PGA Championship Tee Times: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Paired Together

Find out when Woods, McIlroy and others will tee off at the 2018 PGA Championship.

By Jenna West
August 03, 2018

The 100th PGA Championship will start on Thursday, August 9 at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, M.O.

Defending champion Justin Thomas will tee off with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at 9:23 a.m. ET.

Thomas's victory at Quail Hollow last year also marked his first major title. With a strong performance on the back nine, Thomas shot a three-under 68 on the final round to secure the win.

Other notable tee times for Thursday include 2015 winner Jason Day teeing off with Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley at 9:01 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose will hit the course with Jon Rahm at 2:37 p.m. ET.

