The 100th PGA Championship will start on Thursday, August 9 at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, M.O.

Defending champion Justin Thomas will tee off with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at 9:23 a.m. ET.

Thomas's victory at Quail Hollow last year also marked his first major title. With a strong performance on the back nine, Thomas shot a three-under 68 on the final round to secure the win.

Other notable tee times for Thursday include 2015 winner Jason Day teeing off with Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley at 9:01 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose will hit the course with Jon Rahm at 2:37 p.m. ET.