Tracking Tiger Woods as He Plays Round 2 at WGC-Bridgestone

Tiger Woods shot a four-under 66 on Thursday at Firestone. Can he take it low again on Friday?

By Daniel Rapaport
August 03, 2018

On Thursday at Firestone Country Club, a course that's been kinder to him than perhaps any other, Tiger Woods shot his lowest opening-round score in more than 1,000 days by posting a four-under 66 in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

But Woods wasn't the only player to take advantage of ideal scoring conditions at a track Woods has won on eight times—he was four back of Ian Poulter after the first round and will need to post another score in the mid 60's to stay within striking distance going into the weekend. 

Taking the longview, it's somewhat remarkable that Woods is teeing it up this week at all. He just barely squeaked into this limited field via his T-6 finish at the British Open, which saw him get to No. 50 in the world rankings and receive the exemption that comes with that distinction. Woods has climbed more than 600 spots in the world rankings over the span of his 12 PGA Tour starts this year. 

Follow along all day as we track Woods' progress. 

Hole 1, Par 4 - Bogey, +1 for day, -3 for tournament

Not the ho-hum start that we saw yesterday. Tiger went with driving iron for the second straight day at the 1st and, like yesterday, missed left again. He got a bit of an unlucky break as his ball finished just right of fairway bunker, forcing him to take an awkward stance on his toes and virtually eliminating and chance of reaching the green. He hit a punch wedge to about 50 yards short of the green then played a nice pitch to just over eight feet, but his par effort was low and left the entire way. An ugly putt. 

A less-than-ideal start, but a chance to make it up quickly at the par-5 2nd. 

More Golf

