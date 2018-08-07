The 100th PGA Championship begins Thursday, Aug. 9 and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 12, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Last year, Justin Thomas won the tournament by capturing his first-career major. He'll look to once again claim the final major of the year, hoping to outperform a field that includes Tiger Woods, who is making his first start in the PGA Championship since he missed the cut in 2015. Woods is a four-time winner of the event, having last won in 2007.

Both Thomas and Woods will be paired with Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of the event who last won in 2014.

Check out how to watch this year's tournament below.

TV schedule:

First Round: Thursday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Second Round: Friday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Third Round: Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (TNT), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Fourth Round: Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (TNT), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Live stream: Golf Channel and pga.com

Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the PGA Championship here.

First-Round Tee Times List (all times ET)