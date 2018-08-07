How to Watch the 2018 PGA Championship

Everything you need to keep up with the 100th PGA Championship.

By Kaelen Jones
August 07, 2018

The 100th PGA Championship begins Thursday, Aug. 9 and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 12, at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Last year, Justin Thomas won the tournament by capturing his first-career major. He'll look to once again claim the final major of the year, hoping to outperform a field that includes Tiger Woods, who is making his first start in the PGA Championship since he missed the cut in 2015. Woods is a four-time winner of the event, having last won in 2007.

Both Thomas and Woods will be paired with Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of the event who last won in 2014.

Check out how to watch this year's tournament below.

TV schedule:

First Round: Thursday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Second Round: Friday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Third Round: Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (TNT), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Fourth Round: Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (TNT), 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Live stream: Golf Channel and pga.com

Tee times: Get tee times for all four rounds of the PGA Championship here.

First-Round Tee Times List (all times ET)

   
 
   
Michael Block, Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox 06:50 a.m. 
Jamie Lovemark, Rich Berberian, Jr., Shugo Imahira      06:55
Austin Cook, Craig Hocknull, Alexander Bjørk 07:01
Brandt Snedeker, Sean McCarty, HaoTong Li 07:06
Yusaku Miyazato, Bob Sowards, Scott Brown 07:12
Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele 07:17
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Bjørn, James Hahn 07:23
Davis Love III, Martin Kaymer, Rich Beem 07:28
Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, Shane Lowry 07:34
Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter 07:39
Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Adam Hadwin 07:45
Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Pat Perez 07:50
Padraig Harrington, Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh 07:56
Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley 08:01
Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 08:07
Shubhankar Sharma, Jordan Smith, Scott Piercy 08:12
Ryan Armour, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein 08:18
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods 08:23
Paul Dunne, J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli 08:29
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Jhonattan Vargas 08:34
Charles Howell III, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Gay 08:40
Stewart Cink, Branden Grace, Ryan Moore 08:45
David Muttitt, Ollie Schniederjans, Troy Merritt 08:51
Ross Fisher, Alexander Levy, Patton Kizzire 08:56
Shawn Warren, Mikko Korhonen, J.J. Spaun 09:02
Julian Suri, Sungjae Im, Craig Bowden 09:07
Danny Balin, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley 12:15 p.m.
Johan Kok, Brandon Stone, Whee Kim 12:20
Marty Jertson, Luke List, Kevin Chappell 12:26
Matt Wallace, Matt Dobyns, Beau Hossler 12:31
Jaysen Hansen, Nick Watney, Kyle Stanley 12:37
Chris Wood, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar 12:42
Ted Potter, Jr., Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo 12:48
Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 12:53
Ryan Vermeer, Paul Broadhurst, John Daly 12:59
Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman 01:04
Si Woo Kim, Brice Garnett, Tyrrell Hatton 01:10
Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari 01:15
Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Shaun Micheel

01:21

Gary Woodland, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Kisner

Thorbjørn Olesen, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

Brendan Steele, Adrian Otaegui, Kevin Na

Aaron Wise, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson

Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman, Russell Knox

Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Bill Haas

Zach J. Johnson, Michael Kim, Seungsu Han

Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Berger

Brian Smock, Anirban Lahiri, Mike Lorezno-Vera

Omar Uresti, Justin Harding, Andrew Landry

Ben Kern, Chris Kirk, Ryuko Tokimatsu

Matthew Borchert, Chris Stroud, Andrew Putnam

01:26

1:32

1:37

1:43

1:48

1:54

1:59

2:05

2:10

2:16

2:21

2:27

2:32

  

