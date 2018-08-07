Who Won the PGA Championship Last Year?

Who claimed the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017?
The final major on the 2018 golf calendar will begin on Thursday, with the PGA Championship beginning at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Before competition begins, let's take a look at who won the previous iteration of the year's final major.
2017's PGA Championship featured a crowded leaderboard heading into Sunday, sporting five players within two strokes of the lead. Of the contenders, Justin Thomas wrestled away the Wanamaker Trophy, shooting a final-round 68 to claim his first major championship.
The 25-year-old American will enter this weekend's play with some serious momentum. Thomas won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last weekend, shooting 15-under en route to a four-stroke win over Kyle Stanley.
Thomas tees off at 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, playing alongside two of golf's biggest stars. The reigning champ will be joined by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy for the major's first two rounds.