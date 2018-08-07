How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won the PGA Championship?

It's been a decade since Tiger Woods has won a major and 11 years since he last claimed the PGA Championship. The 42-year-old will look to end the drought this weekend, competing in the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

As Tiger looks to get back into the victory column beginning on Thursday, let's take a look at his four PGA Championship victories over the last two decades.

1999 PGA Championship at Medinah Country Club:

Woods' second major and first PGA title marked the beginning of what many assumed would be golf's next great rivalry. Woods edged out young Spainard Sergio Garcia in the final round, winning the tournament by a single stroke. But as Woods went on to dominate the turn of the century, Garcia faded, failing to capture a major title until the 2017 Masters.

2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club:

Tiger clinched back-to-back PGA titles at the Louisville course, winning once again by one stroke. This victory came over relative unknown Bob May, who battled shot-for-shot with Woods en route to a final-round 66. The pair faced off in a three-hole playoff, which Woods won by a stroke after a birdie and two pars. Woods' win was his third major victory in a row, following dominant performances at the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

2006 PGA Championship at Medinah Country Club:

A return to the course that gave Tiger his first PGA Championship delivered once again, as Woods cruised to a five-shot victory after entering Sunday tied with Luke Donald. Aside from his 12th major title, Woods continued his perfect record in majors when entering Sunday as the leader or co-leader, burying the competition with a final-day 68.

2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club:

The Tulsa heat did little to slow Woods down in his quest for a fourth Wanamaker Trophy, with Woods ending the tourament at eight under, two strokes ahead of the field. Tiger took control early in this one, shooting 63 on Friday and grabbing the lead after 48 holes.