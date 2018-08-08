The PGA has a crisis on its hands before the start of tomorrow's PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis...but it has nothing to do with the golf course.

According to Golfweek, the PGA of America's computer servers have been hacked, locking files for numerous PGA banners, logos and signage.

Per Golfweek's report, hackers left a message for the PGA staff, leaving the message, "Your network has been penetrated. All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm [sic].”

The hackers have stated their motive, including providing a Bitcoin wallet number for the PGA. However, no reccomended amount has been placed in the presumed extortion plot.

An anonymous source for the PGA told Golfweek that the organization has no plans to meet the hackers' demands. The PGA has brought in outside IT experts to handle the situation.