2018 PGA Championship Odds: Johnson, McIlroy, Thomas Lead Favorites

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Strong recent play and elite talent make Dustin Johnson (+800) and two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy (+1200) deserving favorites in this weekend's tournament.

By OddsShark
August 08, 2018

Justin Thomas secured his first major championship last year when he won the 2017 PGA Championship with an 8-under-par performance. This year at the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, Thomas will try to defend his title.

Thomas is going off at +1400 on the 2018 PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In addition to entering this tournament as its defending champion, Thomas is also coming off of a win in his most recent event, emerging victorious in the WGC Bridgestone Invitational last weekend. The American is hoping to become the first back-to-back winner at the PGA Championship since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007.

That was the second time that Tiger Woods (+2800 to win the PGA Championship) won the tournament back-to-back times, with the previous instance coming in 1999 and 2000.

The 14-time major winner had a bad weekend in the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, but Woods has been playing good golf of late with a sixth place finish at the British Open and fourth place finish at the Quicken Loans National in his two previous events. Woods is searching for his first major title since 2008.

Strong recent play and elite talent make Dustin Johnson (+800) and two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy (+1200) deserving favorites in this weekend's tournament. But value bettors may look into three discounted stars each going off at +2000 on the golf odds in Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Jason Day.

Golf
Tiger Woods Takes Ice Bath, Prepares for Final Major of Year

Spieth is having an off-year in 2018 and has finished outside of the Top 20 in eight of his last nine tournaments. These struggles have brought on this discounted price on the 25-year-old, who will eventually turn things around and could do so this weekend. Koepka on the other hand still isn't being priced among the top favorites despite owning wins in two of golf's last six major championships.

Day is a particularly attractive option due to his consistency in this event. The Australian pro has finished inside the Top 10 every year in the PGA Championship since 2013 and won the event in 2015.

Other players in the mix on the odds to win the PGA Championship this week include Rickie Fowler (+2200), Justin Rose (+2200), Jon Rahm (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2800), Francesco Molinari (+3300), and Patrick Reed (+3500).

