Tommy Fleetwood's favorite irons—the Nike VR Pro Blades—were discontinued in 2016. The English golfer is down to his last set of the rare sticks heading into the PGA Championship this weekend and is in dire need of an extra set. Fellow Englishman Paul Casey has a pair, but he's not willing to share.

Casey has a spare, unused set of the rare clubs at his house, from his time as a Nike golfer but is unwilling to part ways with the pair. Fleetwood even offered to pay for the irons, but apparently didn't offer enough to entice Casey.

"They are as rare as rocking horse poo," Casey told PGAtour.com. "And I will not sell them to him. Or put it this way, he hasn't offered me enough money. They look beautiful, by the way, and I haven't used them. They're the kind of clubs you could hang on the wall."

"I love the fact that [Tommy's] running around telling everybody. I haven't found any gifts in my locker or handwritten notes. He's gotta try harder."

Casey switched to Mizuno after Nike exited the golf-equipment game, and it looks like Fleetwood might have to switch things up soon himself.