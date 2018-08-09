A 14-time major champion, the defending PGA champion and perhaps the game's most talented player are grouped together in the first round of a major championship. Unfortunately for fans who can't be at Bellerive, the only way to watch Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy play their entire opening round is via online stream, because television coverage of the event doesn't begin until 11 a.m. EST.

Worry not, golf fans—we will be providing live updates as this marquee group makes their way around a soft and scorable golf course on Thursday morning.

Woods comes to St. Louis off a disappointing weekend at Firestone, where he fired 73-73 on the final two days to fall out of contention at a course he's dominated throughout his career. Still, he's now played in all four majors after returning to the game just eight months ago after spinal fusion surgery. A remarkable accomplishment.

Thomas is the world's No. 2 player and is the defending champion this week, as he won his first major last year at last year's PGA at Quail Hollow. That tournament where Tiger fell out of conention? Thomas won it in dominating fashion, picking up a four-shot win by holding off some of the biggest names in the sport.

McIlroy is a four-time major winner and two-time PGA champion, having most recently won the seasons's final major in 2014. But that was the last major the Northern Irishman has won.

This group should draw the biggest crowds of the morning wave, with 19 majors between them and with all three liking their chances to host the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Hole 11, Par 4

Woods: A disastrous start for Tiger. He went with a driving iron on this 355-yard position hole, which might be the easiest non-par 5 on the entire course. He hit a dead pull into rough on the left side then inexplicably found the water with his second. A horrible shot—he could have played left of the flag and given himself a ton of room to work with, but his ball came out fluffy and right and never had a chance. From the drop zone, he played safely long of the pin and two-putted for double-bogey on a birdie hole. Double bogey, +3

Thomas: Down the left side with a 3-wood then a tasty wedge to about four feet. Dead-center with the putt and that's how you take advantage of a birdie hole—by finding the fairway, then controlling your distance with a wedge. Take notes, Tiger. Birdie, -1

McIlroy: Rory also went with 3-wood and hit a perfect baby draw right down the center. From the middle of the fairway, he tugged a wedge a bit but controlled the distance well and it finished about 10 feet from the hole. Bottoms from there to get back to even par. Birdie, E

Hole 10, Par 4

Woods: Tiger went with driver on this 508-yard par 4 and found the right rough, drawing a thick lie behind a tree. He had virtually no choice but to lay up and looked to have caught his punch-out a little heavy. From there, he hit a short-iron that landed about 40 feet short of the flag and spun back a few feet. His first putt was woefully short but he managed to conver from about six feet for an opening bogey.

Tiger is going to need to hit fairways with the driver to have any chance this week. He's 0/1 on that front so far. Bogey, +1

Thomas: JT played first and pounded one right down the center, then played safely left of the pin into the fat part of the green. A routine two-putt from there for an opening par for the defending champ. Par, E

McIlroy: Rory hit a driver the hardest of the bunch—that'll be the theme all day—but it carried through the fairway into the rough. He caught his approach a little heavy and found a greenside bunker, then his third was one he'd like over. Two putts fand it's also a bogey for McIlroy. Bogey, +1