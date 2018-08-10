Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal scoring conditions at Bellerive, as both player shot 63 to vault up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship.

Koepka, who won his second straight U.S. Open at Shinnecock in June, was one unde when he started his day on the 10th tee. The 28-year-old shot three-under 32 on his first nine before birdieing the first three holes on the front. He'd add another at the par-5 8th then missed a 19-footer for what would have been just the second 62 in major championship history.

The world No. 4 hit 12 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens and needed just 25 putts. When he walked off the course, Koepka's two-day total of eight-under 132 was two behind the 10-under pace set by Gary Woodland.

He picked up a full five shots on the field in strokes gained tee-to-gree and did not record a bogey on a steamy St. Louis day almost completely devoid of wind.

It's the 34th time a player has shot 63 in a major championship and the first since Tommy Fleetwood did it in the final round of this year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Branden Grace became the first player to shoot 62 at last year's British Open at Birkdale.