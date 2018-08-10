Brooks Koepka Posts 63, Surges Up PGA Leaderboard at Scoreable Bellerive

Brooks Koepka was two over through his first 9 holes in the PGA Championship. Now he's eight under and within two of the lead. 

By Daniel Rapaport
August 10, 2018

Brooks Koepka took advantage of ideal scoring conditions at Bellerive, as both player shot 63 to vault up the leaderboard at the PGA Championship. 

Koepka, who won his second straight U.S. Open at Shinnecock in June, was one unde when he started his day on the 10th tee. The 28-year-old shot three-under 32 on his first nine before birdieing the first three holes on the front. He'd add another at the par-5 8th then missed a 19-footer for what would have been just the second 62 in major championship history. 

The world No. 4 hit 12 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens and needed just 25 putts. When he walked off the course, Koepka's two-day total of eight-under 132 was two behind the 10-under pace set by Gary Woodland. 

He picked up a full five shots on the field in strokes gained tee-to-gree and did not record a bogey on a steamy St. Louis day almost completely devoid of wind. 

It's the 34th time a player has shot 63 in a major championship and the first since Tommy Fleetwood did it in the final round of this year's U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Branden Grace became the first player to shoot 62 at last year's British Open at Birkdale. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)