The 2018 PGA Championship winner will take home $1.98 million from a purse of $11 million
The 100th PGA Championship is taking place at Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.
This year's winner will earn $1.98 million from a purse of $11 million. The second-place finisher will take home $1.188 million.
Justin Thomas is the defending champion and will be seeking his second major title.
The 2017 FedEx Cup Champion and Player of the Year won $1.89 million for his victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte last year.
Here is the payout for the players that made the cut:
3. $748,000
4. $528,000
5. $450,500
6. $380,000
7. $343,650
8. $319,600
9. $295,600
10. $272,380
11. $251,590
12. $232,400
13. $200,000
14. $190,000
15. $184,280
16. $170,700
17. $161,000
18. $152,000
19. $143,000
20. $134,000
20. $134,000
21. $125,000
22. $116,000
23. $107,000
24. $100,000
25. $93,000
26. $87,000
27. $82,000
28. $77,000
29. $74,000
30. $71,000
31. $68,000
32. $65,000
33. $62,000
34. $59,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,000
37. $50,000
38. $48,000
39. $46,000
40. $44,000
41. $42,000
42. $40,000
43. $38,000
44. $36,000
45. $34,000
46. $32,000
47. $30,250
48. $28,500
49. $27,500
50. $26,500
51. $25,500
52. $25,000
53. $24,500
54. $24,000
55. $23,500
56. $23,000
57. $22,500
58. $22,200
59. $21,900
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600