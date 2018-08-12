How Much Money Does the PGA Championship Winner Make?

The 2018 PGA Championship winner will take home $1.98 million from a purse of $11 million

By Scooby Axson
August 12, 2018

The 100th PGA Championship is taking place at Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

This year's winner will earn $1.98 million from a purse of $11 million. The second-place finisher will take home $1.188 million.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion and will be seeking his second major title.

The 2017 FedEx Cup Champion and Player of the Year won $1.89 million for his victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte last year.

Here is the payout for the players that made the cut:

3. $748,000
4. $528,000
5. $450,500
6. $380,000
7. $343,650
8. $319,600
9. $295,600
10. $272,380
11. $251,590
12. $232,400
13. $200,000
14. $190,000
15. $184,280
16. $170,700
17. $161,000
18. $152,000
19. $143,000
20. $134,000
21. $125,000
22. $116,000
23. $107,000
24. $100,000
25. $93,000
26. $87,000
27. $82,000
28. $77,000
29. $74,000
30. $71,000
31. $68,000
32. $65,000
33. $62,000
34. $59,000
35. $56,000
36. $53,000
37. $50,000
38. $48,000
39. $46,000
40. $44,000
41. $42,000
42. $40,000
43. $38,000
44. $36,000
45. $34,000
46. $32,000
47. $30,250
48. $28,500
49. $27,500
50. $26,500
51. $25,500
52. $25,000
53. $24,500
54. $24,000
55. $23,500
56. $23,000
57. $22,500
58. $22,200
59. $21,900
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600

