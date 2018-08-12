The 100th PGA Championship is taking place at Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

This year's winner will earn $1.98 million from a purse of $11 million. The second-place finisher will take home $1.188 million.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion and will be seeking his second major title.

The 2017 FedEx Cup Champion and Player of the Year won $1.89 million for his victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte last year.

Here is the payout for the players that made the cut:

3. $748,000

4. $528,000

5. $450,500

6. $380,000

7. $343,650

8. $319,600

9. $295,600

10. $272,380

11. $251,590

12. $232,400

13. $200,000

14. $190,000

15. $184,280

16. $170,700

17. $161,000

18. $152,000

19. $143,000

20. $134,000

21. $125,000

22. $116,000

23. $107,000

24. $100,000

25. $93,000

26. $87,000

27. $82,000

28. $77,000

29. $74,000

30. $71,000

31. $68,000

32. $65,000

33. $62,000

34. $59,000

35. $56,000

36. $53,000

37. $50,000

38. $48,000

39. $46,000

40. $44,000

41. $42,000

42. $40,000

43. $38,000

44. $36,000

45. $34,000

46. $32,000

47. $30,250

48. $28,500

49. $27,500

50. $26,500

51. $25,500

52. $25,000

53. $24,500

54. $24,000

55. $23,500

56. $23,000

57. $22,500

58. $22,200

59. $21,900

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600

