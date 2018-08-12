Brooks Koepka Wins 2018 PGA Championship for Second Major of Season

Koepka picked up his second major of the season via a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at Bellerive. 

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Brooks Koepka has won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club after a thrilling final round on Sunday in St. Louis. 

Koepka posted a four-under 66 to finish at 16 under for the tournament, good enough for a two-shot win over Tiger Woods.

Woods, a 14-time major and 4-time PGA champion shot his lowest final-round in a major every with a six-under 64 that electrified crowds all day. Adam Scott finished a shot further back in solo third after firing a three-under 67.  

Koepka, a 28-year-old from Florida, began the day at 12 under with a two shot lead over Scott. 

Sunday's victory marks Koepka's second major of the season. He won the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June, his second consecutive U.S. Open victory. The Wanamaker Trophy is Koepka's third overall major, and he takes home $1.98 million in the process. 

Find all of Sunday's results here

