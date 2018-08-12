Tiger Woods shot his lowest final round ever in a major on Sunday at the PGA Championship, posting eight birdies en route to a six-under 64 that electrified the crowds at Bellerive and golf fans everywhere.

He finished the tournament at 14-under 267 and was two back of Brooks Koepka's lead when he finished the round. The round, equaling his lowest of this comeback season, will likely not be good enough to win major number 15, but he had a legitimate chance to win for the second consecutive major after tying for 6th at last month's British Open.

After starting the day at eight under and four back of Koepka, Woods got things started with birdies on 2 and 3 to get to 10 under. The birdie at 2 game after a pulled iron left him an awkwards stance for his second, but he managed to spin a wedge to within 10 feet and pour the birdie putt right in the center.

Tiger had it on a string. 🐦🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fThjm1oHLQ — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Then came a flagged tee shot at the par-3 3rd, a baby cut that finished two feet from the cup.

Tiger sinks his 2nd 🐦 in 3 holes. 🔥#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EENRW4KFa5 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Woods then drove it out of position on the 4th—that was the theme throughout the front nine, as he failed to hit a single of the seven fairways—but managed to get up-and-down for par to keep his momentum going.

He made his first bogey of the day at the par-3 6th after finding a back bunker off the tee, but he wouldn't have to wait long to get back to 10 under. Woods missed the fairway at the par-5 8th but was able to knock a 3-wood close to the green with his second, then plopped a bunker shot to tap-in range.

Tiger gets out of trouble and finds a birdie to get back to 10-under. 🐦#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/eXmIO32g6k — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

He added his fourth birdie of the front nine at 9 after hitting a hook from left of the fairway to inside 11 feet.

Woods decided to lay up to a wedge yardage rather than go for the green on the 295-yard par-4 11th, but he pulled his wedge a bit and flew it too far, leaving 28 feet for birdie. The uphill effort looked good the whole way before stopping on the edge of the hole, unwilling to fall in despite heartfelt pleas from the player himself and the raucous St. Louis crowds.

The birdie train got going again on 12 after he stuck an iron to within five feet for his fifth birdie of the day, then he added another at the par-3 13th from 10 feet.

Woods had another near-miss at 15 after he missed the green to the right and came up short with his chip.

So close. Tiger drops one at #14.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/QR5DUwvIax — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

The next birdie of the day came at 15, where he stuck a 9-iron to within two feet and briefly got as close as one behind the lead.

Woods missed a 20-footer for birdie at 16 then had to scramble for par on the par-5 17th, a hole he likely needed to eagle to have a chance. Woods hit a block-fade off the tee, a shot he battled all week and all season, and was fortunate to miss a creek that runs down the right side. He could not get his second any closer to 230 yards away, found a bunker with his third but got up-and-down for par.

Meanwhile, Koepka was making back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 to get to 16 under and seize control of the tournament.

Undeterred, Woods smashed a driver down the center at 18, hit his approach below the pin and holed a 19-footer for his eighth and final birdie of the day.

A birdie to end a final round of 64. What a performance by Tiger Woods. 👏#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/w1Hlp1Oro1 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

It was a final round for the record books, though it is one that ultimately sees Woods fall short of his ultimate goal.