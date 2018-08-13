Even though Brooks Koepka has won three of the last seven majors he has played in, including Sunday's victory at the PGA Championship, he is not the favorite to win at next years's Masters.

That honor belongs to 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth, who Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook pegs as a 10–1 favorite to win at Augusta.

Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, who came in second at the PGA and Justin Thomas are listed at 12-1.

Rory McIlroy and Koepka (14–1) are next on the list, with Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Jon Rahm coming in at 16/1.

The 83rd Masters will take place from the Augusta National Golf Club starting April 11, 2019.

Here are the rest of the favorites for the 2019 Masters

Jordan Spieth 10/1

Dustin Johnson 12/1

Tiger Woods 12/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Brooks Koepka 14/1

Justin Rose 16/1

Rickie Fowler 16/1

Jon Rahm 16/1

Jason Day 20/1

Bubba Watson 25/1

Patrick Reed 30/1

Tommy Fleetwood 30/1

Francesco Molinari 30/1

Paul Casey 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Phil Mickelson 40/1