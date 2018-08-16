Watch: Brandt Snedeker Shoots 59 at Wyndham Championship

Snedeker became just the third player in PGA Tour history to finish a sub-60 round with a bogey.

By Kaelen Jones
August 16, 2018

Brandt Snedeker's started his day at the Wyndham Championship with a bogey on the first hole. He recovered by making 10 birdies, six pars and an eagle to finish Thursday's opening round with an incredible 11-under 59.

Snedeker's round marks the 10th time ever a player on the PGA Tour has cleared golf's magic number. He is the ninth different player on Tour to do so. (Jim Furyk did so twice. The last time was in 2016 at the Travelers Championship where he recorded the first-ever 58 in PGA Tour history.)

Over the front nine, Snedeker birdied four holes straight to card a 32. But over the back nine, he registered six birdies and recorded a 27. The highlight of his outstanding round came on No. 15, when he dunked an eagle shot straight into the hole without even realizing it.

Watch below:

Snedeker went into the clubhouse with a five-shot lead. Snedeker is scheduled to begin Round 2 play from Sedgefield Country Club on Friday at 12:40 p.m.

 

