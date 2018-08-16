Tiger Woods's Caddie Joe LaCava Tried Paying a Heckler to Leave WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

LaCava tried paying a heckler $25, the cost of his admission to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, OH., to leave.

By Emily Caron
August 16, 2018

Tiger Woods's caddie, Joe LaCava, said that he recently tried to pay a spectator to stop heckling Tiger during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, OH. After unsuccessfully attempting to diffuse the situation with words, Woods's caddie paid the spectator $25 to leave, the price of his admission ticket to the tournament.

"So he calls me a couple of names and I go back and forth with the guy. And I said, 'Why don't you just leave?'' LaCava said on ESPN's Golic and Wingo.

"He goes, 'Well, if you give me the $25 for the ticket that I bought today, I'll leave.' So I go, 'Here's $25.'"

The spectator refused to leave even after LaCava's payment. He pocketed the cash and remaining within earshot of Woods and LaCava. The caddie eventually to had him ejected by security. Woods had no problem with the decision.

"He didn't have a problem," LaCava said. "And actually, I got a standing ovation for kicking the guy out of there."

Listen to the whole story here: 

LaCava has been Woods's caddie since 2011.

